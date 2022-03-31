Australian TV anchor has closed China trial on state secrets charges

BEIJING: The sentencing of Australian journalist Cheng Lei by a Chinese court over accusations of supplying state secrets overseas was deferred on Thursday, with Canberra decrying the trial of a woman detained for 18 months so far as “closed and opaque”.

Cheng -- a mother-of-two and a former anchor on Beijing’s state broadcaster CGTN -- has been detained since August 2020. In February last year she was formally arrested for “illegally supplying state secrets overseas”.

But Chinese authorities have given no further information on the allegations against her and on Thursday denied the Australian ambassador to China and other diplomats access to the court.

“Regrettably, the Ambassador was not permitted entry to the court,“ Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement after Thursday’s hearing.

“The continuing lack of transparency is concerning and further undermines confidence,“ she said, describing it as a “closed and opaque process”.

The court had “deferred its verdict”, she added.

Cheng could face life imprisonment if deemed to have committed serious violations of China's national security laws.

A statement from her family said “her two children and elderly parents miss her immensely and sincerely hope to reunite with her as soon as possible”.

Concerns have swirled over her welfare and detention conditions.

Payne said Canberra was also advocating for Cheng to be allowed to speak to her two young children in Australia, who she has not had contact with since being detained in 2020.

Born in central China's Hunan province, Cheng emigrated to Australia as a child and later acquired citizenship of her adoptive country -- likely ditching her Chinese passport as Beijing does not permit its citizens to hold dual nationality.

After returning to China and joining the state broadcaster in 2012, she became a familiar face on CGTN and hosted interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.

Broader tensions

Beijing said Thursday that Cheng’s case was “going through the judicial process and the court will choose a date to announce the verdict”.

Her “suspected crime is illegal provision of state secrets abroad and her case involves state secrets”, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, justifying the closed-door trial.

Canberra “should not interfere with Chinese judicial organs’ handling of cases in any form”, he added.

Cheng's detention came as relations between Australia and China plunged to their lowest level in years.

Beijing has lashed out at Australia's use of foreign interference laws to block Chinese investment in sensitive sectors and examine Chinese influence on the country's public life.

Canberra's repeated calls for an independent enquiry into the origins of Covid-19 -- which first emerged in China over two years ago -- have also raised Beijing's hackles.

Weeks before Cheng disappeared, Australian authorities raided the homes of Chinese state media journalists as part of a foreign interference probe.

The timing of her detention and the lack of clarity about the charges against her led to speculation that her detention was politically motivated or tit-for-tat retaliation.

Two Australian journalists, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith, later fled China after being questioned about Cheng.

Months after her detention, Chinese authorities also detained Bloomberg News employee Haze Fan -- a Chinese citizen -- on allegations of endangering national security.

Another Chinese-born Australian, writer Yang Jun, has been accused by Beijing of espionage and is facing a trial that started last year behind closed doors. - AFP