Austrian military and German rescue teams suspend quake relief efforts due to security risks

VIENNA: The Austrian military has suspended its rescue operations in Turkey for the time being owing to security risks, reported German news agency dpa.

“There is increasing aggression between factions in Turkey,“ Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis of the Austrian Armed Forces told the APA news agency on Saturday, saying there had been reports of gunfire.

The 82 servicemen and women of the disaster relief unit have been in the Turkish province of Hatay since Tuesday, he said.

They remain on location and are ready for further missions when the situation improves, he said.

“There was no attack on us Austrians. We are all fine,“ Kugelweis said. “We would like to continue helping, but the circumstances are what they are.”

In Berlin, Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and the aid organisation I.S.A.R Germany also announced that they were suspending their rescue work in Turkey’s earthquake-hit Hatay province due to security concerns.

In recent hours the safety situation in southern Hatay province had worsened, the organisations said on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams remained at a joint base camp in the town of Kirikhan for now. If there was a concrete indication that someone could be rescued alive, however, they would still go to the scene, THW spokeswoman Katharina Garrecht told dpa.

THW and I.S.A.R attributed the tense situation to, among other things, “the shortage of food and the problematic water supply in the earthquake area.”

I.S.A.R director of operations Steven Bayer said, “It can be seen that grief is slowly giving way to anger.”

Tamara Schwarz, spokeswoman for THW headquarters in Bonn, spoke of “tumultuous scenes” but that the safety of the volunteers must be taken into account. - Bernama