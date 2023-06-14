Austrian police probe suspected double murder

VIENNA: Austrian police were investigating a suspected double murder Wednesday after two women and a man were found dead with gunshot wounds in an isolated house in the woods of Styria province.

Police found the suspected murder weapon, “a handgun, in the vicinity of the man”.

They are now investigating a “potential double murder and a subsequent suicide”, they told AFP.

The identities and ages of the three dead have not yet been disclosed, but two of the dead were a couple who lived in the house.

Unconfirmed media reports said the victims were a teacher, his ex-girlfriend and a German woman.

The man was reported missing by his employer after he did not show up for work, triggering a search late Tuesday.

The police gained access to the locked house in the district of Murau, where they found three bodies with “obvious gunshot wounds” at around 18:00 pm (1600 GMT). - AFP