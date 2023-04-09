Authorities: Almost 8,000 people evacuated in southern China over typhoon Saola

BEIJING: Authorities of China’s prefectural city of Yunfu in the southwestern Guangdong province said on Monday that they had evacuated almost 8,000 people due to floods caused by super typhoon Saola, reported Sputnik.

Prolonged rains caused by the typhoon led to the growth of water level in the Luoding River above normal levels, and the risk of flooding has dramatically increased, the local authority on emergency situations said.

“As of 22:25 [14:25 GMT], on September 3, 7,960 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas of the Yunan county [in Yunfu],“ the authority said.

The China Meteorological Administration announced last week the highest level of emergency responses in China’s south as the typhoon was approaching. -Bernama