Autopsy: Giant panda Lin Hui suffered blood clots caused by old age

BANGKOK: Giant panda Lin Hui, on loan from China to Thailand, had suffered blood clots caused by old age.

The 21-year-old Lin Hui lived in an air-conditioned enclosure at Chiang Mai Zoo since 2003, and died last month (April 19).

Chiang Mai Zoo director Wutthichai Muangman said a joint team of experts from Thailand and China conducted an autopsy, collecting and examining more than 50 biopsy samples.

“Autopsy results revealed that Lin Hui’s old age led to the deterioration of her blood vessels, resulting in the formation of blood clots in her organs and causing her death.

“Lin Hui also experienced a nosebleed caused by a tumor affecting the blood vessels in her nose,” he said in a statement.

Local media reported that Thailand would have to pay a 15-million-baht compensation over the death of Lin Hui.

During her stay in Thailand, Lin Hui was deeply loved by the Thai people and became an “envoy” of friendship between China and Thailand.

Lin Hui, born in September 2001 and moved to Thailand in 2003, was due to return to China in October this year.

Lin Hui and her mate Chuang Chuang were part of Beijing’s panda diplomacy where China sent giant pandas to other countries as a symbol of friendship.

The two giant pandas were on loan to Thailand since 2003. Lin Hui later gave birth to Lin Ping in 2009. The cub was sent back to China in 2013.

In 2019, Chuang Chuang died of a heart attack. -Bernama