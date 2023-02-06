Aviation leaders gather in Istanbul to attend 79th IATA AGM

KUALA LUMPUR: The leaders of the global aviation industry are gathering in Istanbul, Turkiye for the 79th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit on June 4 to June 6.

In a statement today, IATA said the event is expected to attract the industry’s most senior leaders from among IATA’s more than 300 member airlines as well as senior government officials, strategic partners, equipment suppliers and media.

Director general Willie Walsh said the meeting would review the industry’s recovery from COVID-19, plan the path forward to a more sustainable future, discuss the opportunities for technology to drive efficiencies ranging from modern retailing to improved facilitation and understand the common regulatory challenges within the industry.

“In a few days, Istanbul will become the aviation capital of the world. Connecting the world even as geopolitical divides deepen is a vital mission that requires profitable, safe, efficient and sustainable airlines,” he said.

He added that the outcomes of the AGM must set the direction for even more effective global connectivity.

Meanwhile, the World Air Transport Summit immediately follows the AGM.

This would be the second time the AGM is hosted in Istanbul, which last hosted the AGM in 2008.-Bernama