Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians agree on complete ceasefire

MOSCOW: Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, reported Sputnik, quoting the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

“Through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached between the Azerbaijani side and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh on a complete cessation of hostilities. The implementation of these agreements will be carried out in coordination with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,“ the ministry said in a statement.-Bernama