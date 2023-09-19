Baby cries from grave days after burial, immediately dug out by family

PETALING JAYA: After being buried for four days, cries of a baby believed to have died were exhumed from his grave after a passerby “heard his cries” from the gravesite.

The Honduran baby boy had been pronounced dead at only three months old due to severe fever, and was buried on Sept 10, the very same day he passed, The Mirror reported.

He was said to have been buried in a cemetery in Protección, but was dug out of his grave four days later after he was heard crying.

A friend close to the family was reported to have said that they heard his cries while they were walking past the cemetery on Sept 14, with a sense of hope and believing that the baby was mistakenly buried, rushed to inform the child’s family members.

The grieving family, feeling a sense of hope and for a miracle, exhumed the baby from his resting place to check whether he was still alive.

A heartbreaking footage also shows two family members desperately praying for signs of life as he is taken from the ground. They try to find any signs of life in the baby, but the child doesn’t move.

It was further reported that the child was rushed to the hospital but “showed no signs of life”.

Tragically, the baby was confirmed dead by the hospital and was sent back to the family for a reburial.

Thoughts suggest that the child could have possibly experienced catalepsy, a neurological disorder causing muscle stiffness and the temporary loss of ability to respond to external stimuli or move around.

While catalepsy is rare, it can also be a symptom of diseases such as Parkinsons or epilepsy.

The Mirror further reported that it can also be caused by antipsychotic medications, such as haloperidol for schizophrenia, or it can occur as a result of the ketamine anaesthetic. When suffering from an episode of catalepsy, a baby may not move for many minutes or hours.

With a population of 14,272, where the majority are 18 years or younger, Protección is a municipality in Honduras founded in 1880 with the arrival of its first settlers.