Bahrain reports first monkeypox case

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Health Ministry reported the kingdom’s first monkeypox case on Friday, reported Xinhua.

The patient, a 29-year-old male expatriate, arrived in the kingdom after recent overseas trips, the ministry said in a statement.

“The patient is exhibiting symptoms and has been isolated while receiving the necessary care based on the adopted protocols,“ it added, without elaborating.

The ministry said it was using contact tracing and disease surveillance systems to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In addition to vaccinations, a contingency plan and a reporting mechanism were in place to deal with suspected cases, the ministry said. - Bernama