Baku in constant contact with Russian peacekeepers amid ‘operation’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU: Azerbaijani military maintains constant contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh against the backdrop of the “anti-terrorist operation” carried out by Baku, reported Sputnik, quoting Azerbaijani Defence Ministry spokesman Anar Eyvazov on Wednesday.

The spokesman denied media reports saying that Azerbaijani military allegedly shelled column of Armenian civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh during the evacuation by Russian peacekeepers.

“In response to such unfounded statements, I inform you that we maintain constant coordination and operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and on our part, we are creating all the necessary conditions for the contingent to fulfill its duties,“ Eyvazov told reporters.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that Baku had launched “local-level anti-terrorist activities” in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at “restoring the constitutional order.” It also said Azerbaijani forces only targeted military objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, while Armenian state media reported multiple casualties among the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijani strikes.-Bernama