Bali airport to temporarily suspend flights for ‘Nyepi’

JAKARTA: The airport on Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali will temporarily halt flight operations for 24 hours in conjunction with “Nyepi” (Day of Silence).

“Nyepi” literally means “to keep silent” in the Balinese language. It is observed by all Balinese-Hindus on the island as a “A Day of Silence” and the New Year on the Caka calendar.

According to airport operator Angkasa Pura I, the temporary closure of operations at the airport, from 6 am today until 6 am Friday, was expected to affect 115 flights from and to Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

State news agency Antara quoted Angkasa Pura I president director Faik Fahmi as saying that 58 arrival flights and 57 departure flights would temporarily be suspended for 24 hours.

However, Faik said personnel at the airport are ready for any emergency flights, such as emergency landings and medical evacuations.

On the quietest day of the year, Balinese Hindus stop regular activities and remain indoors for self-reflection. Telcos switch off mobile data and internet connectivity.

The usually busy streets fall silent, while tourists are free to do what they want in their hotel compounds. - Bernama