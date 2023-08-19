Bali's Governor asks students to stop watching Upin & Ipin

JAKARTA: Bali Governor Wayan Koster urged students in Bali to prioritise watching local films and cartoons instead of the Malaysian show, Upin Ipin, local media reported.

He conveyed this in a speech at the award ceremony of the film essay contest, held at the hall of the Bali Provincial Legislative Council recently.

“Young people usually enjoy watching, what animation comes from Malaysia, right? Yes, Upin Ipin. Let’s not watch that anymore.. It’s better to support films that focus on our traditions and culture,” he said.

Upin Ipin is an animated series show with educational and cultural aspects, gaining popularity in Malaysia and Southeast Asian countries.

Wayan also emphasised that it’s crucial to safeguard Bali’s culture despite technological advancements and modernisation.

Bali has a diverse population and its cultural identity is closely linked to Hindu-Balinese beliefs. -Bernama