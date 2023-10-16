Banana entrepreneur Noboa wins Ecuador presidential poll

BUENOS AIRES: Banana entrepreneur Daniel Noboa will become Ecuador’s youngest ever president as he defeated leftist politician Luisa González in elections on Sunday, the head of the electoral authority CNE has said, reported German news agency (dpa).

Thirty-five-year-old Noboa of the centre-right National Democratic Action alliance led González, from the camp of ex-president Rafael Correa, by 52.3 per cent to 47.7 per cent with more than 90 per cent of votes counted.

González congratulated Noboa on his victory.

Voter turnout was about 82 per cent, CNE head Diana Atamaint said.

Some 12 million Ecuadorians were eligible to cast their ballot following an election campaign marred by the killing of one of the contenders amid a surge in crime nationwide. - Bernama