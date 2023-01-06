Bangladesh bans first-class travel for gov’t workers

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government has issued a directive banning first-class travel for all government employees until further notice, reported Xinhua.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday signed a directive in this regard, her Press Wing said in a statement.

The government adopted the austerity measures to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis.

As part of the multifaceted measures to rationalise government expenditure, Bangladesh, in November last year, banned foreign travels of all public employees until further notice.

However, in March this year, some of the restrictions on expenditure were relaxed. -Bernama