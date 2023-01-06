Bangladesh raises USD price for export proceeds, remittance

DHAKA: Bangladeshi banks have raised the US dollar price for export proceeds to 107 takas, reported Xinhua quoting local media on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association on Wednesday.

Apart from this, banks have decided to pay 108.50 takas for each US dollar purchased from remitters.

Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the ABB, told journalists that the decision is aimed at easing dollar-taka exchange rate volatility.

He said they are trying to reduce the exchange rate gap between the remittances and export.

According to the banker, banks implement the new rates from Thursday.

The dollar rate for remittance and export proceeds was previously increased by one to 108 takas and 106 takas respectively.-Bernama