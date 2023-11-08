Bangladesh records highest daily spike of 2,959 dengue cases, death toll rises to 364

DHAKA: In a grim landmark, a total of 2,959 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours on Thursday, the highest number in a single day so far this year, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health.

Also in the same period, 12 people died due to the mosquito-borne disease.

According to figures reported by the DGHS, 1,097 people were diagnosed with dengue in Dhaka alone Thursday.

With the fresh infections reported as of 8.00 am local time Thursday, the number of dengue cases has surged to 78,028 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS said, reported Xinhua.

So far in Aug, 26,196 dengue cases were recorded after 43,854 people were infected with the disease in July, according to the DGHS, which confirmed 364 dengue deaths so far this year.

While 113 deaths were reported so far in August, there were 204 deaths in July and 34 in June, the DGHS said.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation for mosquito-borne diseases. -Bernama