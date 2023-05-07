Bangladesh reports highest single-day dengue cases of 678

DHAKA: Bangladesh recorded 678 more cases of dengue on Tuesday, the highest number for a single day so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, reported Xinhua.

In the last 24 hours as of 8.00 am local time, five people had died due to the mosquito-borne disease, the highest number since January, which raised the official death toll to 61 for this year.

According to figures released by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 429 people were diagnosed with dengue in the capital city of Dhaka alone on Tuesday.

With the fresh infections, the total number of dengue cases has surged to 9,871 so far this year, the DGHS said.

In July, 14 deaths from dengue were reported, and 34 deaths in June, the DGHS said.

A total of 8,141 dengue patients have returned home after receiving treatment.

The South Asian country, with a population of 170 million, is especially vulnerable to dengue due to deficient disease surveillance. - Bernama