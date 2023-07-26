Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201

DHAKA: The dengue outbreak has killed 201 people in Bangladesh, Xinhua quoted the Directorate General of Health Services.

The total number of dengue fever cases has reached 37,688 since January in the South Asian country.

From January 1 to July 25 this year, DGHS said 29,560 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations. -Bernama