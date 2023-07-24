‘Barbie’ banned in Pakistan’s Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have banned the screening of the iconic Barbie film in cinemas of the country’s biggest province, citing objectionable content, reported German news agency (dpa).

Barbie, a much anticipated fantasy-comedy about the famous doll, has been banned in Punjab province.

Punjab's film censor board halted the screening of the film, though it was shown in other parts of the country.

“The movie was banned due to objectionable content,” Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Information for Punjab told dpa on Monday.

“Objectionable dialogues” have been removed from the film and the censor board will review it again for a decision about screening.

Awan said that the board will review the amended version of the movie.

This is not the first time that a movie has been banned in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have banned several Indian films for showing the country’s spy agency in a negative light and other taboo topics.

Last year, the government banned the globally acclaimed trans-themed movie Joyland, fearing a backlash in the conservative Islamic society.

Joyland was the first Pakistani production that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hardline Islamic groups remain opposed to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ) culture, which is considered taboo in Pakistan as it is in much of the Muslim world. -Bernama