Bear that killed jogger in Italy notches another legal win

ROME: An Italian court on Friday halted the planned killing of the bear known as both JJ4 and Gaia, whose fatal attack on a jogger in April triggered a legal fight over the animal’s fate, said German news agency (dpa).

The female brown bear killed a 26-year-old man who was jogging on a popular forest path in the northern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.

JJ4 was captured alive and temporarily taken to an enclosure near the city of Trento.

Regional president Maurizio Fugatti ordered the bear shot, prompting a smouldering debate about the coexistence of bears and humans in Italy, .

Lower courts stopped Fugatti’s decree after urgent petitions by animal rights activists, but the case continues to wend its way through the judicial system.

On Friday, the administrative court in Rome, known as the Council of State, handed the bear another reprieve from execution.

The cull order issued by Fugatti was “disproportionate and incompatible” with national as well as supranational legislation, the court said in its reasoning, although it agreed the bear should stay in captivity.

According to the Council of State, the killing of animals can only be authorised if there is no other solution.

Moreover, an alternative to the death sentence has been proposed: The Italian animal welfare organisation LAV, which had appealed against the cull order, proposed the relocation of JJ4 to a bear sanctuary in Romania at its own expense.

The legal process is far from over, however, and a definitive ruling on JJ4 is not expected until December. - Bernama