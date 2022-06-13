  1. World

Beijing calls Covid-19 outbreak at upscale bar ‘severe’

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site, during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China June 13, 2022. REUTERSPIXA medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site, during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China June 13, 2022. REUTERSPIX

BEIJING: The Beijing authority has classified a Covid-19 outbreak that began in an upscale bar in a posh and populous Chaoyang neighbourhood as severe after at least 166 people became infected, reported Sputnik.

“The Covid-19 outbreak in Heaven bar in Chaoyang is severe in both the scale and concentration. It is harder to control and prevent it from spreading than the last one,“ city government spokesman Xu Hejian said.

The outbreak began this week, spreading to 14 Beijing districts in a matter of days. City authorities plan to test Chaoyang residents from Monday to Wednesday.

Beijing began easing coronavirus restrictions in most districts on Monday. Bars, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues, parks and other public spaces have reopened, and public transport is running as usual. - Bernama