Beijing calls Covid-19 outbreak at upscale bar ‘severe’

BEIJING: The Beijing authority has classified a Covid-19 outbreak that began in an upscale bar in a posh and populous Chaoyang neighbourhood as severe after at least 166 people became infected, reported Sputnik.

“The Covid-19 outbreak in Heaven bar in Chaoyang is severe in both the scale and concentration. It is harder to control and prevent it from spreading than the last one,“ city government spokesman Xu Hejian said.

The outbreak began this week, spreading to 14 Beijing districts in a matter of days. City authorities plan to test Chaoyang residents from Monday to Wednesday.

Beijing began easing coronavirus restrictions in most districts on Monday. Bars, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues, parks and other public spaces have reopened, and public transport is running as usual. - Bernama