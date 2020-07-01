SEARCH
Beijing lifts some lockdowns as virus cases drop

01 Jul 2020 / 17:18 H.
    People wait in line to undergo Covid-19 coronavirus swab tests at a testing station in Beijing on June 30, 2020. China's capital has partially lifted a weeks-long lockdown imposed to head off a feared second wave of coronavirus infections after more than eight million samples have been taken. — AFP

BEIJING: Beijing lifted several lockdowns imposed to control a fresh coronavirus outbreak and reported just three new cases in the city on Wednesday, raising hopes that the cluster had been brought under control.

The Chinese capital had closed off dozens of residential compounds and carried out mass testing last month after hundreds of infections raised fears of a virus resurgence.

But five residential communities that have had no new virus cases during a control period were released from lockdown on Tuesday, state media reported, as the city relaxed curbs.

Seven other Beijing communities saw their lockdowns lifted last Friday.

The vast majority of cases have been linked to the sprawling Xinfadi market that supplies about 80% of Beijing’s fresh produce and meat, sparking concern about food safety.

State media outlet China News reported that the lockdown of five communities in the hard-hit Fengtai district was lifted, and disease control experts would propose a plan for removing restrictions on another seven in the area surrounding the market.

But the report said even the communities freed from lockdown would have to “strictly implement closed management”, with non-residents unable to enter the compounds.

Communities will also issue entry passes for residents.

China had largely brought the deadly outbreak under control before the new Beijing cluster was detected.

The government has since imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people in neighbouring Hebei province to contain a fresh cluster there, adopting the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the epicentre of Wuhan city earlier this year.

However, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiology expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in June that the new outbreak had been “brought under control”. — AFP

