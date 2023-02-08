Beijing reports heaviest rain in 140 years

BEIJING: The Chinese capital of Beijing has experienced the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago, said German news agency (dpa).

In one district of the capital, 744.8 millimetres of rain was measured between Saturday evening and Wednesday morning, the city’s meteorological office announced on Wednesday. The previous record of 644 millimetres was set during a storm in 1891.

Exceptionally heavy rainfall has killed at least 20 people in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province since Saturday. Chinese state media reported at least 11 deaths in Beijing. Nine more victims were reported in Hebei, which surrounds the capital. More than a dozen people were still missing on Wednesday.

The extreme rainfall was a result of tropical storm Doksuri.

Roads have been turned into raging rivers with masses of mud. Parked cars have been swept away by the floods.

In the summer months, heavy rains and floods occur again and again in China, claiming many lives. Experts warn that such events could become more frequent and more severe due to climate change. -Bernama