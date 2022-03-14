Belgium freezes US$10.9 billion in Russian assets

ANKARA: Belgium has frozen 10 billion euros (US$10.9 billion) in Russian assets over the past two weeks, Anadolu Agency quoted local media reports.

The Belgian Finance Ministry has blocked account access for Russian individuals and companies hit with sanctions by the European Union (EU) over Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

In the past two weeks, 2.7 billion euros in bank accounts have been frozen and transactions worth 7.3 billion euros blocked, the reports said.

Russian assets in Belgium are primarily in the energy, fertiliser, tourism, steel and diamonds sectors.

EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine war apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 organisations. - Bernama