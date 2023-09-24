Bernama and QNA explore new opportunities in strengthening global media partnerships

DOHA: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is exploring new prospects for cooperation with Qatar News Agency (QNA) in strengthening its global partnerships and enhancing its footprint in the international media landscape.

Bernama Chief Executive Officer Roslan Ariffin said this in Doha during a courtesy call on QNA Director General Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi to explore new areas of cooperation between the two news agencies.

Roslan said among the matters discussed were the exchange of staff where QNA staff can learn of Bernama’s editorial operations and undergo training in English language.

“They also offered a place for Bernama at QNA to open bureau operations in Doha,“ said Roslan on QNA’s offer to Bernama.

Bernama and QNA are to work closely together in the exchange of news through previous cooperation agreement signed in 2002, and facilitate the delivery of information for both countries.

“Bernama will also work together with the Malaysian embassy in Doha to identify new strategic opportunities related to media for both countries,“ he said.

Adding another dimension to the collaboration, Bernama is set to work closely with the Malaysian Embassy in Doha spearheaded by Ambassador Zamshari Shaharan.

The focus will be to amplify awareness on investment opportunities both in Doha and Malaysia.

This partnership will also spotlight the burgeoning Malaysian investments in Doha and vice versa, creating a synergistic environment for business ventures and economic growth.-Bernama