Biden continues deliberations on whether to run for president again

U.S. President Joe Biden departs after attending worship at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S., Virgin Islands, U.S. January 1, 2023. REUTERSPIX

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has not yet made a final decision on whether to run for a second term in 2024, reported Sputnik.

On vacation on the island of St. Croix, Biden “continued his running conversation with family and a select few friends and allies about a reelection bid,“ Politico said on Sunday, citing three people with knowledge of the deliberations.

According to Politico, First Lady Jill Biden is in favour of her 80-year-old husband running for a second term.

Despite concerns about Biden’s ability to handle another presidential campaign, those in the president’s circle believe he is likely to run again in 2024 and that a relevant announcement could be made earlier than expected, possibly in mid-February, Politico said, citing sources.

In November, US media reported that Biden had been meeting privately with a very small group of senior advisers at the White House residence to prepare for a potential 2024 reelection campaign. - Bernama