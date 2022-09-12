Biden formally accepts invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

ANKARA: United States (US) President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 19.

He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the White House on Sunday.

“The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100hrs BST,“ Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at her summer residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Her coffin arrived Sunday at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital.

On Tuesday, the queen’s coffin will be taken to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to London. It will then be placed in Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for members of the public to pay their respects until the state funeral. - Bernama