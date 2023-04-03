Biden hosts German Chancellor Scholz for White House sit-down

WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Joe Biden hosted on Friday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House for closed-door talks as the NATO allies seek to maintain unity on a host of global challenges, particularly Ukraine.

In brief remarks before reporters, Biden thanked Scholz for “historic changes at home,“ noting increased defence spending following Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies.

Biden said the German leader “stepped up to provide critical military support” and “profound” moral backing for Ukraine, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Together we work in lockstep to supply critical security assistance to Ukraine,“ he said, glossing over repeated differences between the countries over the types and volume of military assistance to provide Kyiv, most recently manifested during a public row over sending advanced main battle tanks to the country.

The dispute ended with Berlin agreeing to send its Leopard 2 tanks after Biden signed off on sending the US’s premier M1 Abrams tanks.

“As NATO allies we’re making the alliance stronger and more capable,“ said Biden.

The visit is Scholz’s second since Biden assumed office, and both Washington and Berlin described the trip as a “working visit in difficult times.”

Scholz said it was “very important that we acted together” in responding to Russia’s war, now in its second year, saying “we made it feasible that we can give the necessary support to Ukraine.”

“At this time, I think it is very important that we will continue to do so as long as it takes, and as long as it is necessary,“ he said.

Washington announced earlier on Friday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$400 million, which largely consists of ammunition for previously-supplied weapons systems. - Bernama