Biden’s indicted son invited to Modi state dinner

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been invited to the prestigious state dinner on Thursday for India's prime minister, just days after agreeing to a plea deal on federal charges.

Hunter Biden will be accompanied by his wife, Melissa Cohen, according to a list of invitees shared by the White House, which also included the daughter of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Ashley Biden.

The president's granddaughter Naomi Biden, who was married at the White House in November 2022, was also on the guest list of nearly 400 people.

Hunter Biden is the only surviving child of Joe Biden's first marriage, which ended tragically in 1972 when his wife and baby daughter were killed in a car accident.

Hunter Biden is due to appear in court on July 26, after agreeing this week to plead guilty to two federal tax-related charges and admitting to illegally possessing a gun despite having a history of drug use. He has written and spoken extensively about struggles with cocaine.

Hunter Biden's business dealings, especially during the time his father was vice president, have been a major target of Joe Biden's political opponents since the 2020 presidential election, and continue to be probed by congressional Republicans.

The president, after the plea deal was announced, told reporters he is “very proud” of his son.

Among the other people invited to fete Prime Minister Narendra Modi were many notable Indian-Americans, including big tech bosses Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Satya Nadella of Microsoft.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, film director M. Night Shyamalan, and designer Ralph Lauren were also on the list. - AFP