Biden says transition process ‘not so far behind curve’ after talks with Trump officials

WASHINGTON: Projected President-elect Joe Biden said the transition process is not as far behind as once feared despite the delay in accessing resources and communicating with Trump administration officials, reported Sputnik news agency.

The US General Services Administration (GSA) on Monday said it determined that Biden’s transition team could access post-election resources and services, a move that comes more than 2 weeks after the election outcome was projected by every major media outlet. President Donald Trump approved of the GSA’s decision, although he has not conceded.

“We’re gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought we might be,“ Biden told NBC News on Tuesday.

Once the GSA announced its decision, Biden said Trump’s transition team immediately reached out to work on vaccine development and ensuring he gets the daily intelligence briefings, among other security issues. — Bernama