Biden speaks with parents of Black man killed in police beating

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden yesterday spoke with the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the black man whose beating to death by police officers has set the United States on edge.

“President Biden spoke with Mrs Row Vaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon to directly express his and Jill Biden’s condolences for Tyre Nichols’ death,” the White House press office said.

“During the conversation, the president commended the family’s courage and strength.”

There were fears of potentially violent protests later yesterday when police released what has been described as gruesome video footage of the incident in which five officers, all of them also black, beat Nichols after a traffic stop.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden’s appeal for calm and said the White House was bracing for trouble.

“The White House has been in co-ordination with the various agencies to ensure they prepare if the protests become violent. This co-ordination is standard practice.”

“The president has been briefed but he has not seen the video. Nor has anyone else at the White House seen the video,” she said.

Talking about the issue of police brutality, she said the “president was very clear we need to deliver change. We must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oath and we need to build a long-lasting trust.” – AFP