Biden to host France’s Macron in US on Dec 1, says White House

WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Joe Biden will host French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for a state visit to the White House on Dec 1.

“This will be the first visit of the Biden-Harris administration. It will underscore the deep and enduring relationship between the United States and France, our oldest ally,“ Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the White House spokeswoman Jean Karine-Pierre as saying at her press briefing.

“Our close relationship with France is founded on our shared democratic values, economic ties, and defense and security cooperation,“ she added.

The two leaders will discuss the “continued close partnership” between the US and France on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest, the spokeswoman added. - Bernama