Biden to travel to UN General Assembly: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden (pix) will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week and discuss international security “threats” with other world leaders, the White House said Tuesday.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is again expected to dominate the annual UN forum, where nations last year voted overwhelmingly to condemn Moscow’s annexation of parts of the country.

Biden would address the General Assembly on September 19, the first day of a two-day stay at the UN meeting, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

He would also “meet with world leaders to discuss cooperation in tackling threats to international peace and security, advancing global prosperity, and protecting human rights,“ she said.

Last year Biden lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin at the UN General Assembly, accusing him of “shamelessly” violating the UN Charter with a war aimed at “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state.”

The White House did not say which leaders Biden would meet this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also be at the UNGA next week as part of a trip to the United States, although Israeli officials said there were no plans to meet Biden.

Relations have been tense between Netanyahu and Biden since the Israeli was re-elected last year, with Biden having criticized a judicial overhaul that Netanyahu’s hard-right government is advancing.

However, in July, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu would “meet in the United States later this year,“ without providing further details. -AFP