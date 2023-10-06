Blast kills 25 children in Southern Somalia

MOGADISHU: At least 25 children were killed and several others injured after unexploded ordnance went off at a playing field near Qoryoley town in southern Somalia on Friday, local authorities confirmed.

The tragedy was caused by explosive remnants of war like bombs and landmines that children were playing with in an open field in a village, Xinhua reported, citing deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley town Abdi Ahmed Ali.

The hospital in Qoryoley received 22 bodies of the children and two of the wounded died after they were sent to the hospital, Ahmed said on the phone, adding that another child died on the way to hospital in the capital Mogadishu.

He said the minors were boys between 10 and 15 years old.-Bernama