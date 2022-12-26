Blast kills police chief, wounds two in northern Afghanistan

KABUL: A blast in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province killed the provincial police chief and wounded two other people on Monday, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

“Unfortunately a blast in Badakhshan province this morning claimed the life of provincial Police Chief Mawlawi Abdul Haq Abuomar and injured two others,“ Takor told Xinhua.

Blaming the “enemies of the people of Afghanistan” for plotting the blast, the official confirmed that police had arrested four people suspected of involvement in the attack.

This is the second blast in the war-torn Afghanistan since Sunday. A blast rocked Police District 6 of Kabul on Sunday evening but left no casualties. - Bernama