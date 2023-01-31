Boeing awarded contract for 15 KC-46A tankers

SAN FRANCISCO: Boeing announced on Monday that the company was awarded a US$2.3 billion contract for the ninth production lot of 15 KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft by the US Air Force, reported Xinhua.

To date, 128 KC-46A Pegasus are on contract with the US Air Force, with 68 delivered, Boeing said.

Boeing said it builds KC-46A aircraft on the 767 production line in Everett, Washington state, supported by a supplier network of about 37,000 American workers employed by more than 650 businesses throughout more than 40 US states. Boeing is on contract for 138 KC-46A Pegasus tankers globally, the company said. - Bernama