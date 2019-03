KUALA LUMPUR: Boeing says it will soon release a software update and related pilot training for the 737 MAX to address concerns discovered in the aftermath of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident.

“We’ve been working in full cooperation with the US Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board on all issues relating to both the Lion Air and the Ethiopian Airlines accidents since the Lion Air accident occurred in October last year.

“Our entire team is devoted to the quality and safety of the aircraft we design, produce and support,“ chairman, president and chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

Muilenburg said work is progressing thoroughly and rapidly to learn more about the Ethiopian Airlines accident and understand the information from the plane’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

He added that the staff are on-site with investigators to support the investigation and provide technical expertise.

“The Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau will determine when and how it’s appropriate to release additional details,“ he said. — Bernama