Boeing, Wisk unveil new concept of operations for urban air mobility

SAN FRANCISCO: Boeing and its joint venture partner Wisk on Tuesday released a roadmap for transitioning to a future where automated and uncrewed aircraft can safely carry passengers and cargo in urban and suburban areas.

The concept of operations lays out the technology, regulatory and social recommendations needed to deploy Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in the United States and integrate it into the national airspace system, the company said.

The concept of operations begins by proposing bedrock principles for urban air mobility, including that flights should be safe and affordable for everyone. Additionally, the aircraft would be automated to reduce the load on air traffic controllers and pilots, and they would fly day or night under visual or instrument flight rules, and be supported by automated onboard and ground-based systems, Boeing said in the announcement, reported Xinhua.

While the aircraft will be automated, Boeing and Wisk recommend the creation of “fleet operations centres” where “multi-vehicle supervisors” will monitor flights, implement air traffic control instructions to maintain aircraft separation, and ensure safe operation of the flight, it added.

“We’re working to enable a future of aerospace that is safe, sustainable and at scale. Uncrewed operations will be fundamental to realising that vision, and we have to exceed the current safety standards for the air transportation system,“ said Brian Yutko, Boeing Vice President and Chief Engineer of Sustainability & Future Mobility.

“The important work we’re sharing today provides a stepping stone in the advancement of UAM in the US and the world,“ said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk, which has been working to bring to market the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the United States. - Bernama