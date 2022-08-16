Bolivia confirms 15 monkeypox cases

LA PAZ: Bolivia has confirmed a total of 15 monkeypox cases, all in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, Minister of Health and Sports Jeyson Auza said on Monday.

All the cases involve men between the ages of 22 and 43, and all are in stable condition and under medical supervision, Xinhua quoted Auza as saying at a press conference.

“Seventy-one suspected cases were registered in the country and 15 were confirmed,“ he said. “In addition, there are 30 people under observation who had direct contact with the positive cases.”

According to the official, 11 cases were contracted in Santa Cruz, while three were contracted in Brazil and one in Chile.

In view of Bolivia’s gradual rise in monkeypox cases, Auza announced adjustments to the country’s epidemiological surveillance to prevent a larger outbreak.

Bolivia confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Aug 1 in a 38 year-old man. - Bernama