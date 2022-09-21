Bollywood comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58

NEW DELHI: Bollywood’s popular comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday at the age of 58.

Srivastava had suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym on August 10 and was admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He acted in some of Bollywood’s hit movies such as the Salman Khan starrer “Maine Pyaar Kiya” and “Baazigar” in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role.

Born in Kanpur city in northern India, his stand-up comedy shows reflected India’s daily life situations.

The Uttar Pradesh state assembly observed two minutes of silence to pay respect to the comedian.

Indian Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said he was “a gifted actor, who had the ability to make everyone laugh.” - Bernama