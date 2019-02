ITAIPULÂNDIA, Brazil: Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro paid tribute to former dictators of Brazil and Paraguay on Tuesday at a ceremony to celebrate the Itaipu hydroelectric dam.

Bolsonaro, who has spoken previously of his admiration for the Brazilian military dictatorship that lasted from 1964-85, praised former Paraguay dictator Alfredo Stroessner and Brazilian general Joao Batista Figueiredo for inaugurating the dam.

Speaking at a ceremony alongside Paraguay President Mario Abdo, Bolsonaro eulogized a list of Brazilian military dictators starting with Humberto de Castelo Branco (1964-1967), Artur da Costa e Silva (1967-69), Emilio Garrastazu Medici (1969-74) and Ernesto Geisel (1974-79).

Figueiredo, who served from 1979-85, was the dictator who restored democracy when he stood down as president.

Stroessner served as Paraguay president for 35 years following an army coup, until his death in 1989.

The Itaipu Dam, located on the Parana river on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, is one of the two hydroelectricity plants that produce the most power in the world, alongside China’s Three Gorges Dam. — AFP