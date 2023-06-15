Bomb attack in Yala injures five including police

YALA: Four police officers and one civilian were injured in a bomb attack in Yala, southern Thailand.

Acting Chief of Kota Baru Police, Lieutenant Colonel Pornchai Chusong, stated that the incident occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. (local time) today when four police officers in a pickup truck were patrolling near a school.

“A homemade bomb weighing around 10 to 15 kilograms, attached to a gas cylinder and buried by the roadside, exploded as the pickup truck passed by the scene.

“The explosion injured four police officers inside the truck and one local resident at the scene. All the injured victims were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment,“ he said.

He further added that initial investigations indicate the involvement of a militant group active in Yala.

“The police are intensifying efforts to track down the masterminds behind the explosion,“ he said. - Bernama