Bomb scare on flight prompts evacuation of passengers in India

NEW DELHI: Airport authorities in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday ordered the evacuation of passengers from a Pune-bound flight following a bomb threat call, officials said.

The call was received through the airport's call centre when the boarding of the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight was underway.

The bomb scare reportedly caused a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Xinhua reported.

Immediately after the call, the passengers were evacuated, and the aircraft was subjected to thorough checking by the anti-sabotage squad. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation. -Bernama