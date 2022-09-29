Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia refuse to recognise Ukraine referendums

BELGRADE: Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia on Wednesday said they will not recognise the referendums recently held in four Ukrainian regions, Anadolu Agency reported.

The referendums are against the principles of international law, said Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member and current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina will never recognise such referendums,” he asserted.

Echoing his views, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his county can never accept the referendums because Serbia supports international law, the United Nations (UN) charter, and UN resolutions.

“We are protecting our own territorial integrity and it is in our best interest to protect the territorial integrity of other internationally recognized countries,” he said.

Moscow claimed over 98 per cent of voters chose to join Russia following referendums in Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The votes have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the United States terming them a “sham” and saying they will not be recognised. - Bernama