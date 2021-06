MADRID: British holidaymakers heading to the Balearic Islands will need to show a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination due to a rise in UK Covid infections, Spain said Monday, reversing a free-entry policy.

Pointing to the "negative evolution" of Britain's health situation as the Delta variant takes hold, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Spanish radio that British tourists holidaying in the archipelago would need "to be completely vaccinated or show a negative PCR (test)".

"We will implement (this change) in 72 hours so that tour operators and British tourists can adapt to the new rules," Sanchez added.

The rule change comes after London put the Balearic Islands on its green list of safe travel destinations, which means Brits holidaying there won't have to quarantine on their return home.

Spain had exempted British tourists entering the country from any kind of test last month as it tried to boost its tourism industry, a mainstay of the Spanish economy.

It was unclear whether restrictions had been reimposed just for the Balearic Islands, or for the whole of Spain. The health ministry was not immediately available for comment.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 3.7 million Brits holidayed in the Balearic Islands, known for their beaches, coves and party hotspots. – AFP