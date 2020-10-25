Brunei’s Prince Azim dies at age 38

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei’s Prince Haji ‘Abdul’ Azim died today at the age of 38, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982, Prince Haji ‘Abdul’ Azim is the second born prince of Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. (pix)

According to a statement from Brunei’s Sultan’s office, people and residents of Brunei are hereby required to fly the national flag at half-mast and begin a seven-day mourning period starting from today.

The cause of Prince Haji ‘Abdul’ Azim’s death is not announced as of now, it added. — Bernama