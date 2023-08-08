Bubonic plague reported in Mongolian capital

ULAN BATOR: A case of bubonic plague was confirmed in Mongolia’s capital here on Tuesday, Xinhua quoted the country’s National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD).

The infected man ate marmot meat last week, the NCZD said, adding that he and five others in close contact with him are now being isolated and treated.

While hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, many Mongolians regard the rodent as a delicacy and ignore the law.

Of all the 21 Mongolian provinces, 17 are still at risk of the bubonic plague, the centre said, urging the public not to hunt marmots or eat marmot meat.

The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots and can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organisation.-Bernama