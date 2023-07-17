Building collapses in N. Egypt kill five

CAIRO: Five people were killed and 11 others injured on Sunday in separate building collapses in Egypt’s northern Alexandria and Beheira governorates, Xinhua quoted the official MENA news agency.

In the Beheira governorate, two people were killed and nine others were wounded after an eight-story building collapsed in Rashid City.

Search operations are underway for the missing people under the rubble, said MENA.

Meanwhile, two balconies of a residential building fell down in the Bakus area, east of Alexandria governorate, killing three people and injuring two others, according to MENA.

The public prosecution has started an investigation into the incident.

In June, 10 people were killed when a 13-story building collapsed in Alexandria. - Bernama