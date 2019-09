SOFIA: Bulgarian prosecutors on Tuesday charged a pro-Russian activist with espionage and banned his alleged handler, a Russian former spy, from entering the country in an unusual move by the long-time Moscow ally.

Nikolay Malinov, who heads Rusofili, the largest pro-Russia non-governmental organisation in Bulgaria, was indicted for espionage, said chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov.

Malinov is accused of collaborating with Kremlin think-tank the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) and another Russia-based organisation, the Two-Headed Eagle, Tsatsarov added.

If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in jail.

Besides Malinov’s indictment, former RISS chief Leonid Reshetnikov has been banned from entering Bulgaria for ten years, Tsatsarov added.

Reshetnikov — a Russian national and retired senior official of the Russian foreign intelligence — still runs the Two-Headed Eagle society, according to its website.

Documents found in searches in Sofia and the western towns of Breznik and Pernik found that Malinov “agreed in exchange for payment to run assignments” for Reshetnikov, deputy chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said.

According to Geshev, Malinov — a 50-year-old former Socialist party lawmaker — travelled to Russia on a regular basis in recent years to meet with Reshetnikov “to discuss information, some of which was classified”.

He cited detailed notes written by Malinov in Russian, allegedly showing that he conspired on “the need to change Bulgaria’s geopolitical orientation” through the acquisition of media outlets, an arms production facility, a bank and other companies in Bulgaria.

Malinov’s group, the National Movement Rusofili, holds an annual festival in September for thousands of Bulgarians, who have worked or studied in the Soviet Union, near the central town of Kazanlak.

The espionage affair follows another source of tensions between Sofia and Moscow over the past week.

An exhibition at the Russian cultural institute in Sofia hailing the Red army’s 1944 “liberation” of Bulgaria and Eastern Europe from Nazism was slammed by the Bulgarian foreign ministry before its opening Monday.

The ministry said “we must not close our eyes” to the fact that the Soviet army also brought “half a century of repressions”.

Bulgaria, a staunch Soviet satellite during communism, has largely maintained its close historical, cultural and also economic relations with Russia since the fall of the regime in 1989.

The poor Balkan country is still heavily dependent on Russia for its energy supplies.

Last year, the NATO and EU member refused to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in March 2018.

Sofia had already been embroiled in an espionage affair with Moscow back in 2001, when three Russian diplomats were expelled from Sofia after two Bulgarian military intelligence officials were arrested trying to hand over secret documents over the fence of the Russian embassy. — AFP