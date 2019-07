SOFIA: Bulgarian prosecutors pressed cyber terrorism charges Wednesday over the hack and leak last week of a trove of sensitive taxpayer data that authorities said affected 5.1 million Bulgarians.

A 20-year-old cybercrime specialist, whose job was to test large systems’ vulnerabilities to make sure they can withstand cyberattacks, was arrested last Tuesday for hacking thousands of revenue agency files and leaking them to the press.

A subsequent raid of his home and workplace however lead prosecutors to believe that the man did not act alone as they managed to decrypt his work computer hard drive and find traces of the data there.

As a result, both the hacker and a senior manager at his company, who allegedly acted as instigator, were indicted late Wednesday for computer crimes that “aimed at creating panic and fear among the population”, public BNR radio reported citing their lawyer Lyuben Kazanliev.

Bulgaria’s penal code regards this crime as “terrorism” and if found guilty, the men risk between five and 15 years in jail.

Last Monday, several Bulgarian media received an email with a link to the massive trove of 11 gigabites of data that included personal identification numbers, addresses, income figures and other sensitive data belonging to millions of Bulgarians.

“Your government is retarded. The state of your cyber security is a parody,“ the anonymous hacker said in a message and claimed he had another 10 gigabites of similar data.

The email was sent from an address registered with the Russian internet provider Yandex, sparking initial speculation that the attack came from Russia before prosecutors denied that.

The unprecedented leak sparked anxiety among Bulgarians as the revenue agency, which owned the data, confirmed this week that as many as 5.1 million people were affected.

The agency issued a statement late on Wednesday with advice to the millions of people who had some of their data stolen and said it would notify in person some 189 persons who were worst affected by the leak. — AFP